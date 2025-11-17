PDP Govs Responsible For Crisis In Party — Anyanwu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has blamed the PDP Governors’ Forum for the deepening crisis within the party.

Anyanwu, who spoke during Channels Television’s political programme Politics Today, said he would not take responsibility for the party’s troubles, insisting PDP governors caused the instability.

“The truth of the matter is that I will hold the Governors’ Forum responsible for whatever is happening to the party today,” he said on Monday.

Asked if he played his part in stabilising the PDP, he replied, “I did my part very well.”

He stated that some founding members had left due to the party’s condition, adding that the governors had once proposed that the amended constitution recognise the Governors’ Forum as an organ of the party.

“Governors’ Forum; they wanted the constitution amended to include it as an organ. So who is killing the party?” he asked.

Anyanwu, who described himself as “a custodian of the party,” said most governors were practising “backyard politics”.

“I will tell the governors to leave the party alone. Because you produce funds does not mean you should ruin the party. The founding fathers who have reached above 80 years should go home and relax,” he said.

Anyanwu dismissed his expulsion as invalid and described the process as illegal, justifying that he could not challenge “illegality” in court.

He accused PDP governors of masterminding the crisis and negotiating with the APC, confirming the allegation when asked directly if they engineered it.

‘PDP Not Dead’

The former national secretary rejected claims that the PDP had collapsed, maintaining that the party still had structures in place across units, wards, councils, and states.

“PDP is not dead, and PDP cannot die. Even if somebody is in an intensive care unit, the person can still recover,” he said.

Anyanwu also defended his relationship with FCT Nyesom Wike despite criticism.

“When Wike, Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu and Ortom were doing G5, I was not part of it. Yet Wike is my very good friend. When the PDP was in ruins, it was Wike who resurrected the party. He insisted the FCT minister had not abandoned the PDP,” he stated.

Convention ‘A Jamboree’

He also condemned the PDP’s recent convention in Ibadan, describing the event as “a jamboree” and stating it was not inclusive of all parties.

“Sixteen states had not even done their congresses; the entire Southeast has not done theirs. Even the ones done earlier have not been communicated to INEC,” he said.

The PDP held its 2025 national convention between Saturday and Sunday, amid conflicting court orders. A court permitted preparations, while another halted the event pending the inclusion of aspirant Sule Lamido.

The convention expelled 11 prominent members, including Wike, Ayodele Fayose and Anyanwu, for anti-party activities.

Party elder Bode George moved the motion for their expulsion, which Bauchi PDP chairman seconded.

Governor Bala Mohammed then put it to a vote, and delegates adopted it unanimously.

The party also dissolved structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

Some governors, including Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang, opposed the expulsions, warning that the decision could heighten tensions.

Kabiru Turaki (SAN) became the new PDP National Chairman after securing 1,516 of 1,834 votes. Solarin Adekunle also emerged as Deputy National Organising Secretary.

Turaki promised to rebuild the party and end internal impunity and pledged transparency, and vowed to reunite aggrieved members.