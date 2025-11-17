Taraba PDP Chairman Resigns, Dumps Party

The Taraba State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Bawa, has resigned his membership of the party.

In a press briefing on Monday, Bawa said his decision to resign and dump the party follows the leadership tussle and litigations bedeviling the party at the national level.

“I want to formerly inform you and Taraba residents that I have resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and I have already written to my ward chairman,” he said.

“My letter reads, I formerly resign my membership of the peoples Democratic Party, with effect from 17th November 2025.

“This decision comes after deep reflection and careful consideration of recent developments within our great party, particularly the lingering crisis and series of litigations at the national level which has gravely affected the unity, functionality and integrity of the party structure across the country.

“As you are aware the prolonged leadership tussle and litigations which resulted to institutional uncertainty have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue to align with the current direction of the party.

“I have served the PDP faithfully and with unwavering commitment over the years, most recently as the chairman of the party in Taraba state and I remain grateful for the trust, confidence and support accorded to me by members at all levels.

“My political journey within the PDP has been the one of service, sacrifice and dedication to a Democratic process that puts the people first.

“However in the light of the prevailing circumstances, and in the interest of preserving my personal political integrity, and the value I stand for, I believe it is appropriate to step aside and review my future political directions.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of my ward executive committee for the cooperation, friendship and support, throughout my period of service to the PDP.

“Please accept the assurance of my highest regard.”