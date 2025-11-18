CAN President Reiterates Genocide Claims, Demands Urgent Govt Action

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has reaffirmed the Association’s position that Christians in Nigeria are facing genocide, calling on the Federal Government and the international community to take urgent and decisive action to protect vulnerable communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

Okoh made the remarks on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the fourth quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of CAN held at Crispan Hotel in Jos, Plateau State. The event drew clerics from across the country and was attended by the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Ngo Josephine Piyo, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Speaking with deep emotion, the CAN President said the Christian community will not remain silent in the face of “repeated, coordinated, and clearly targeted attacks” against Christians, describing the pattern of violence as genocide.

“It would be a grave injustice to deny the painful reality of what has transpired. lives brutally cut short, communities uprooted from their ancestral lands, families torn apart, churches razed, and hopes shattered,” Okoh stated. “CAN has spoken clearly and courageously on this matter, and we stand unwaveringly by our position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria,” he stated.

He emphasised that thousands have been killed, many widowed and orphaned, and communities completely destroyed without justice or compensation, while attackers remain unpunished. He noted that although regrettable, growing international concern may help spur action.

“Although we are pained that Nigeria is being spotlighted for such grievous reasons, if international attention is what is required to spur decisive governmental action to protect lives and bring lasting peace, then we, the Christian community in Nigeria, welcome it,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh assured affected communities that they are not alone.

“We declare with one united voice: You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned. The Body of Christ stands firmly with you.”

He acknowledged the sacrifices of security agencies but expressed concern that killings, kidnappings, and mass displacement continue unabated. He called for immediate resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes, describing their prolonged stay in camps as an indictment on national conscience.

“No individual should ever be persecuted or killed on account of their faith,” he said. “We renew our appeal to the Federal Government, and to the international community to act decisively to halt the senseless destruction of lives.”

Okoh urged unity among Christian leaders and encouraged them to remain steadfast despite the pain.

“Even in the midst of grief, we remain a people of hope. This darkness shall not overcome the light of Christ.”

The CAN President also expressed appreciation to Governor Mutfwang for hosting the meeting and commended the Plateau State Government for its support to the Christian community, urging continued commitment to security and peace-building.

“By the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Plateau will rise again,” he declared.

The NEC meeting is expected to deliberate on strengthening unity within the Church and strategies for promoting peace and justice across Nigeria.

Recently, the United States President, Donald Trump, redesigned Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, over Christian killings in the nation.

On October 31, 2025, President Trump again designated Nigeria a ‘’Country of Particular Concern’’ for religious freedom violations.

Trump’s designation comes amid repeated attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria, including killings by Islamic extremist groups, kidnappings, and the destruction of churches.

The President of the United States cited alleged severe violations of religious freedom, particularly the persecution of Christians.

He claimed that Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, with thousands of Christians being killed by radical Islamists.

Trump warned that the US would take action, including potential military intervention, if Nigeria did not address the issue.

The US President also threatened to halt all aid and assistance to Nigeria should President Bola Tinubu’s administration fail to end the alleged persecution and killing of Christians.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians,” he said on November 1, 2025.