Curacao, Suriname On Verge Of Joining World Cup Party

Curacao and Suriname could clinch qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday as more of football’s lesser lights have their chance to reach a tournament expanded to 48 teams.

The two Caribbean nations would join other first-time participants Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and Jordan at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada where they will rub shoulders with giants of the game, such as five-time winners Brazil and two-time champions France.

Curacao thrashed Bermuda 7-0 last week to go top of their group by a point in CONCACAF qualifying, giving the small island off the northern coast of Venezuela a chance to book their ticket if they avoid defeat against Jamaica in Kingston on Tuesday.

Their preparations suffered a blow when veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat had to leave the team camp and return home for family reasons.

Curacao, a self-governing part of the Netherlands with a population of just over 150,000, would be the least populous country ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Suriname lead their group on goal difference and can clinch a historic qualification with a victory in Guatemala City, providing Panama do not win against already-eliminated El Salvador.

If both countries win, Suriname must finish the night with a superior goal difference to seal the all-important position top of their group.

Cape Verde secured their berth from African qualifying last month and football’s world governing body FIFA were quick to release video of their overjoyed players rushing to celebrate with their fans in the stands.

Captain Ryan Mendes insisted that their qualification was no accident.

“We have taken part in four African Cup of Nations (CAN) tournaments and we were also very close to qualifying for the 2014 World Cup,” Mendes told AFP from Turkey, where he plays his club football.

“A lot has been achieved over the years. And today, we can say that this is the logical outcome.”

Even so, Mendes couldn’t help but feel the excitement in the small archipelago off the coast of Senegal with a population of 525,000.

“Everyone is so happy, the whole nation, whether in Cape Verde or in the diaspora. Just talking about it gives me goosebumps,” he said.

READ ALSO: DR Congo Shatter Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Dream

Going to 64 teams?

In Europe, there have so far been fewer surprise qualifiers — although some of the big powers, namely four-time World Cup winners Italy and star-studded Sweden, must navigate playoffs to secure their place at the finals.

Overall, FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s promise that opening up the World Cup to 48 teams would further spread the sport around the globe is holding true, despite lingering criticism that the involvement of the smaller nations could create some lop-sided results when the tournament kicks off in June.

Furthermore, Infantino — who has an iron grip on world football — appears to be giving serious thought to allowing 64 countries to qualify for the 2030 World Cup.

That could open the door to even more nations who could previously never have dreamed of gracing football’s biggest stage.

AFP