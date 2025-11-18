Germany And Netherlands Lock Up World Cup Spots In Style

Germany and the Netherlands went on goal sprees as they wrapped up World Cup qualification with resounding wins in their last European group matches on Monday.

“Every player played well today and worked like a dog,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann told German broadcaster ZDF.

Both European giants needed only to draw to be sure of reaching the global footballing showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Instead, both went on the attack.

Germany took early control as they beat Slovakia 6-0 in Leipzig. The Netherlands took longer to pull away before overcoming Lithuania 4-0 in Amsterdam.

Slovakia finished second in Group A. Poland, who survived a scare to win 3-2 in Malta, ended up second to the Dutch in Group G. Second spot secures a place in the 16-team European play-offs in March.

Northern Ireland’s 1-0 win over Luxembourg in Belfast could not lift them out of third in Group A, but they will make the play-offs because of their Nations League performance.

In Group L, Croatia, already assured of first place, scored twice in the last 18 minutes to come from behind and win 3-2 away to Montenegro. The Czech Republic, in second, slaughtered visiting Gibraltar 6-0.

In Leipzig, four-time winners Germany started the night level on points with opponents Slovakia atop Group A, but with an edge in goal difference. Slovakia, which beat Germany earlier in qualifying, created some threatening moments but could not take them.

Nick Woltemade headed the Germans into an 18th-minute lead. Once Serge Gnabry added a second 11 minutes later, the hosts were in total control. Leroy Sane scored twice before half-time, and substitutes Ridle Baku and Assan Ouedraogo struck in the second half.

“We’re relieved. It’s a great moment,” Woltemade told Germany’s ZDF. “I’m playing, I’m scoring goals, and I’m hopefully playing at the World Cup.”

“Tonight, we showed the quality we have in this team. It was a pleasure.”

Nagelsmann praised his team’s attitude.

“We showed incredible team spirit and pushed ourselves on the pitch from the very beginning,” he said.

High-Tempo Dutch

In Amsterdam, Ronald Koeman’s Dutch team entertained the 50,000 spectators as their high-tempo play constantly pinned Lithuania back in their own half.

Tijani Reijnders, perfectly set up by Frenkie de Jong, gave the hosts a 15-minute lead, but the massed visiting defence and a spectacular first-half display by goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas held the Dutch at bay until the 58th minute.

Cody Gakpo added a second from the penalty spot before Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen struck in the next four minutes, allowing Koeman to bring on five substitutes.

Like Woltemade, the 27-year-old Reijnders was excited to be heading to the World Cup. He did not make his Netherlands debut until after the 2022 Qatar finals.

“I watched it at home, on the couch, with my Oranje shirt on,” he said. “This time round, it’s obviously going to be very different for me. I’ll have to wait a while until it comes around, but I’m really looking forward to taking part for the first time.”

In Malta, Poland was given a scare on the way to a victory which ultimately did not lift them out of second place.

Robert Lewandowski, whose unhappiness at a reduced role in the team led to a coaching change earlier in the campaign, gave the Poles the lead after 32 minutes.

Irvin Cardona replied for the home four minutes later.

Lewandowski then set up Pawel Wszolek after 59 minutes, but the game took a wild swing to Malta in the 68th minute.

Karol Swiderski finished a Polish counter-attack by sticking the ball into the net, but a video check showed that at the start of the move, Jakub Kiwior had fouled Cardona in the Polish box.

Teddy Teuma levelled from the penalty.

But Piotr Zielinski’s long-range strike flew in off a post after 85 minutes to give Poland victory.

