PDP Standoff ‘Shameful, A Pity’, Says Natl Publicity Sec

The newly elected National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, has condemned Tuesday’s violent standoff at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarters in Abuja.

Ememobong, who was elected at the party’s National Convention in Ibadan, spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

The lawyer said the crisis was a pointer to the disturbing decline in Nigeria’s democratic culture and questioned the process surrounding the disputed meeting.

“Is that a NEC meeting? Every NEC meeting must be monitored by INEC. It’s very shameful and a pity that this is happening after six election cycles

“Democratic consolidation should be firm. Democratic norms should be valued. They should form part of our way of life. Sadly, every election cycle seems to be getting worse.

“In a democracy, the majority will have their way, and the minority will have their say. But what you have now is a minority trying to impose its will on the majority,” he said.

‘People Could’ve Been Killed’

Ememobong warned that the incident exposed party members to serious danger.

“Today, people could have been killed. People were injured. The canisters were shot directly at people. Many elderly people have comorbidities. Some have asthma. Some are hypertensive,” he said.

He noted that several Nigerians had died from inhaling tear gas in the past and accused the ruling party of enabling hostility against the opposition.

“When it gets to the point where it looks as though all the ruling party wants is blood to water democracy, what the chairman is saying is that if it means our blood watering it, then so be it,” the factional PDP spokesman said.

He said the president appeared unbothered by the crisis and insisted that political actors must confront these issues through lawful means.

“It looks like until blood falls, the President does not understand. This happened less than 400 metres from where the President is. An opposition party is being stifled. Almost every opposition party has faced one problem or another.

“Until people stand up and confront these things within the ambit of the law, it will amount to electoral authoritarianism,” he said.

Court Jurisdiction

Ememobong also addressed conflicting court orders regarding recent party decisions, explaining that several courts had taken positions on the matter.

“No court has jurisdiction over internal affairs of the party. That is the Supreme Court’s position. But if a court, suo motu or after argument, assumes jurisdiction, we respect the court.

“Two Federal High Courts assumed jurisdiction and gave judgments. The court in Ibadan assumed jurisdiction. It’s not my duty to determine correctness. Lawyers will canvass arguments. The courts will rule,” he said.

He added that the appellate courts would eventually determine the issue.

“It is now the duty of the Court of Appeal to sit on appeal over those judgments. The Supreme Court will then give final clarity. All of this will enrich our jurisprudence,” he noted.

Wadata Plaza Commotion

Violence ensued at the PDP headquarters as police fired tear gas to disperse rival factions.

Supporters of Senator Samuel Anyanwu tried to block the arrival of Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, who came with the Turaki-led group.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stayed in his car for over 30 minutes during the chaos.

Anyanwu insisted he remained National Secretary and said he invited security to handle “intruders.”

After hours of confrontation, Kabiru Turaki declared he had taken control of the secretariat as National Chairman.

A pro-Wike NEC later expelled Makinde, Mohammed, Dauda Lawal, Bode George, Wabara and Turaki, and dissolved six state excos.

The move followed the Ibadan convention, where 11 members, including Wike, Fayose and Anyanwu, were expelled. Some governors opposed the expulsions.

Anyanwu later blamed PDP governors for worsening the crisis but said the party was not dead.