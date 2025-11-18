Reps Probe MOWAA Funding, Establishment 

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to investigate the establishment and funding of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) located in Benin City, Edo State.

This resolution comes on the heels of a protest which forced the indefinite postponement of the opening of the museum last week.

The motion was sponsored by some lawmakers from Edo State, who raised concerns around the governance framework of the museum which seems to place control in the hands of private and foreign interests.

The lawmakers say questions have been raised around the funding of the museum , prompting the house to resolve to also investigate the legal arrangements and level of government involvement to avoid exploitation.

This comes days after President Bola Tinubu appointed a high-level Presidential Committee to develop a comprehensive framework for the permanent resolution of all controversies between Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and Oba of Benin Palace.

Last Sunday, protesters disrupted the opening of an event at MOWAA in Benin city, leading to the temporary postponement of the event.

The new presidential committee is expected to resolve all related matters through dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to constitutional provisions.

The Committee will be chaired by Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and includes representatives from the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the National Council for Arts and Culture, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Edo State Government, and international partners (including German and French embassy representatives).