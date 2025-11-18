Shettima To Visit Kebbi Over Abduction Of Schoolgirls

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday.

Shettima will sympathise with the Kebbi State Government and reassure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School that efforts are underway for their swift release.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The President also extended condolences to the military for the loss of soldiers, including Brigadier General Musa Uba, who died while on active duty combating insurgents in Borno State.

Tinubu said, “As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

“I am also pained that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.”

Tinubu commended Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for efforts made to avert the kidnapping, while decrying the security breach that allowed the abduction of the girls from their boarding school in Maga. He urged communities nationwide, especially in high-risk areas, to provide information that could assist security forces.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us without the cooperation of local communities. I urge community leaders and citizens, particularly in areas facing security challenges, to share useful intelligence. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against insecurity,” the President was quoted as saying.

The attack occurred shortly after the gunmen left the staff quarters. The school’s vice principal Hassan Makuku was killed while attempting to protect the students from abduction.

Witnesses said the attackers met no resistance, spreading panic across the community. Kebbi Police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident, adding that police tactical teams, soldiers, and vigilantes have been deployed. Authorities are combing nearby forests to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Governor Idris, through his Chief Press Secretary Ahmed Idris, said Deputy Governor Umar Tafida had been dispatched to assess the situation, while the governor, currently out of the state, continues to receive security briefings.

Residents continue to mourn Makuku, whose bravery cost him his life, while parents remain anxious as the search for the abducted girls continues.

Photos from the school show a deserted hostel, with scattered belongings and empty bunk beds, capturing the chaos left behind after the gunmen stormed the dormitory on Sunday night.