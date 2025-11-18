Tinubu, Information Minister Mourn As Veteran Journalist Dan Agbese Dies

President Bola Tinubu expresses deep grief over the passing of Chief Dan Agbese, a veteran journalist, prose stylist, author, and co-founder of the trailblazing Newswatch weekly magazine.

Agbese, who was the Awan’Otun of Agila town in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, reportedly died on Monday at the age of 81 in Lagos.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanugu on Tuesday, President Tinubu described Agbese’s death as painful and a profound loss to Nigeria’s media industry and the country as a whole.

The President said Agbese, alongside his colleagues at Newswatch, helped pioneer a new era of investigative and interpretative journalism in Nigeria, transforming media practice and setting standards for ethical and courageous reporting.

“Dan Agbese was not just a journalist; he was an institution. His pen shaped public opinion, strengthened democratic discourse, and inspired a generation of media practitioners.

“He served Nigeria with integrity, courage, and commitment to truth and justice. His contribution to the evolution of the modern Nigerian press will be remembered forever.

“I join his family, particularly his wife, children, and the entire media community, in mourning. May his legacy continue to guide the noble calling of journalism in our nation,” the President added.

‘A Titan Of Truth’

On his part, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Dan Agbese, a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s contemporary journalism and a tireless advocate for a free press.

“Agbese was a titan of truth whose legacy formed the foundation of enlightened public discourse by co-founding the trailblazing Newswatch magazine, which became a defining institution in our national life,” Idris said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Indeed, he championed the values of courage, intellectual integrity, and an unwavering commitment to press freedom, the very cornerstones of a vibrant democracy. Through his incisive “No Holds Barred” column and a lifetime of work, he held power to account and dedicated himself to the project of nation-building.

“Agbese’s passing comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is deeply committed to fostering the very principles he fought for – an expanded democratic space, robust citizen engagement, and free speech.

“I therefore mourn him not only with grief, but with deep gratitude for a legacy that has indelibly shaped our nation’s discourse.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, colleagues, and the entire media fraternity.

“Dan Agbese was a giant, and his profound contributions will continue to illuminate the path forward for Nigeria. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Dan Agbese held degrees in mass communications and journalism from the University of Lagos and Columbia University, New York, respectively. He was a former editor of The Nigeria Standard and The New Nigerian, as well as a former general manager of Radio Benue.

Agbese was one of the founders of the trailblazing weekly news magazine Newswatch in Nigeria and served as its Editor-in-Chief until April 2010.

He authored several acclaimed books, including Nigeria, Their Nigeria, Fellow Nigerians, The Reporter’s Companion, Style: A Guide to Good Writing, and The Columnist’s Companion: The Art and Craft of Column Writing. Agbese was also a highly regarded newspaper columnist.

