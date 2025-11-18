Tinubu To Attend G20 Summit In South Africa, AU–EU Meeting In Angola

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for a two-nation trip to South Africa and Angola to attend two major international summits.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

President Tinubu’s first stop is Johannesburg, where he will participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place from November 22 to 23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

The summit, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will convene leaders of the world’s major economies, alongside the European Union, African Union, and global financial institutions.

Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the G20, extended the invitation to President Tinubu. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had also invited Tinubu to the 2024 edition held in Rio de Janeiro.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Abduction: Senate Asks Tinubu To Recruit 100,000 Military Personnel

This year’s summit is themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” It features three plenary sessions covering inclusive and sustainable growth, global economic resilience, disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, food systems, critical minerals, decent work, and the future of artificial intelligence.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit to advance and deepen discussions on regional peace, security, and development.

After the G20 meeting, President Tinubu will fly to Luanda for the 7th African Union–European Union Summit scheduled for 24 to 25 November 2025.

The summit will bring together African and European leaders, young innovators, and civil society organisations to address shared global priorities.

Discussions will focus on climate action, inclusive development, manufacturing, the digital economy, infrastructure, agribusiness, and the creative sector.

Participants will also develop recommendations for stronger cooperation between the unions.

The President will be accompanied by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; the Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu is expected back in the country after the engagements.