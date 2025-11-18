Wike-Backed PDP Expels Makinde, Mohammed, Lawal, George, Others

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has expelled Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

It also expelled the party’s former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara; former National Vice Chairman, Chief Bode George; and the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

It also approved the dissolution of the State Executive Committees in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, and Ekiti States. The Edo State Exco, led by Nosa Ogieva, was, however, affirmed.

These decisions were taken at the PDP group’s NEC meeting held on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, read the communiqué of the NEC meeting, which stated in part:

“NEC approved the expulsion of the following: Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel, and Emmanuel Enorden,” he said.

“These people have been expelled from our party based on anti-party activities, disobeying of court judgements and other (acts) that cause disaffection in the party.”

He assured party faithful and stakeholders that the decision to expel the members was to stabilise the PDP, insisting that the party would not tolerate any form of impunity or indiscipline within its fold.

The pro-Wike PDP Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman, who presented the memo recommending the expulsions, said the affected party leaders flagrantly disregarded court judgments, thereby bringing the party into disrepute.

This decision followed last Saturday’s PDP national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, where Wike and ten others, including former governors, serving lawmakers, and key party figures were suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

The Ibadan convention, convened by the other faction of the party, accused Wike’s bloc of attempting to “destabilise the party structure” ahead of a planned nationwide reorganisation.

Earlier on Tuesday, both groups arrived at the PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja, to hold parallel NEC and Board of Trustees meetings.

The clash triggered a chaotic scene, as security operatives struggled to separate supporters from both camps, resulting in heated arguments, pushing, and an eventual shutdown of parts of the secretariat before the meetings proceeded separately.