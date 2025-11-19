Insecurity: Tinubu Postpones G20, AU-EU Trips, Awaits Briefing On Kebbi, Kwara Attacks

President Bola Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg in South Africa and Luanda, Angola.

This is just as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday afternoon revealed that in response to the request by the Government of Kwara State, President Tinubu has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

He also directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

The President was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the seventh AU-EU Summit.

However, according to Onanuga, the President will now await reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who has been directed by the President to visit Kebbi on his behalf.

Tinubu will also await reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the attack in Kwara.

“President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

“Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

“He now awaits reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services regarding the attack in Kwara,” the statement partly read.

It also disclosed that the President reiterated his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the schoolgirls abducted by the bandits in Kebbi State and bring them back home, safe.