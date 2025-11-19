Shettima Arrives In Kebbi Over Schoolgirls Abduction

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Kebbi State to meet with the state government and families of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, by gunmen.

The aircraft conveying the Shettima landed at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi.

He was accompanied by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, and other government officials.

The VP had departed Abuja for Kebbi on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He is expected to convey Tinubu’s message to the people of the state, as well as receive a briefing on the situation for onward communication to the President.

The attack on the Kebbi school claimed the life of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who was reportedly killed while trying to prevent the bandits from taking the girls away.

The police said on Monday that a combined tactical team were deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the girls.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and commiserated with the families of those affected.

He also postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg in South Africa and Luanda, Angola, to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit, respectively.