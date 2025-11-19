Kebbi Abduction: Tinubu Assures Families Of Schoolgirls’ Return, Names Of Students Released

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians and families of students abducted in Maga, Kebbi, that the Federal Government will deploy all instruments of state to ensure the return of the schoolgirls.

Tinubu’s assurance came on Wednesday from Vice President Kashim Shettima during his visit to Kebbi to commiserate with the government and people of the state, days after the abduction of the students.

Shettima, who touched down at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport alongside the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Nentawe Yilwatda, and other members of his entourage on Wednesday, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the President’s priority is the safe return of the schoolgirls. Shettima commended security agencies for their sacrifices.

According to him, Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was killed by terrorists, will be honoured alongside Hassan Makuku, the vice principal of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School — where the incident happened.

Governor Nasir Idris, who received Shettima during the visit, thanked President Tinubu for his support.

The governor noted that the Kebbi State Government is complementing the Federal Government’s efforts by providing an enabling environment for security agencies.

Abducted Schoolgirls Named

Tinubu’s message came a few days after gunmen attacked the school, killing its vice principal while he tried to stop the bandits from kidnapping the girls.

The attack has drawn condemnation from within and outside the country. Three days after the abduction, the Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Hussaini Aliyu, released the names of the schoolgirls.

Aliyu gave their names as follows:

Senior Secondary School 2A

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. Hafsat Ibrahim

3. Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

The LGA boss also refuted claims by a US lawmaker, Riley Moore, that the incident happened in a Christian-dominated area.

According to him, the abducted students are Muslims. Aliyu asked Moore to refrain from unverified comments which he said are capable of causing divisions in the country.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has postponed his trip to South Africa and Angola for the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit, respectively.

His decision was due to the incident and the killings in the Eruku community of Kwara State.