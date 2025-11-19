Ogun APC Ward Reaffirms Ex-Gov Gbenga Daniel’s Suspension From Party

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has declared that the suspension of the senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, remains in effect.

The committee made the declaration in a statement issued by the chairman of APC Ward 4 in Sagamu Local Government Ogun State, Adebayo Ismail, and the Secretary, Durojaiye Oluwole, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, based on the APC’s Constitution, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party cannot issue any directive to review, nullify, set aside, or reverse the valid suspension earlier imposed on Daniel by the appropriate party organs in Ogun State for alleged anti party activities

It, therefore, dismissed the press release issued by the National Secretariat of the party dated 17th November, 2025.

It said that while it is not the intention of the ward to publicly engage non-members on issues concerning the party, it is considered imperative to clarify and restate the issues in contention.

It said that the communication made to the National Working Committee by the State Chapter was in relation to the suspension of Daniel, adding that the decision to suspend him was itself taken and communicated to the State Executive by the Ward Executive, so as to allow for thorough investigation of allegations made against the senator, which pertained to anti-party activities.

This, it said, was after the senator failed to honour invitations extended to him to appear to defend the allegations.

“Contrary to the assertion of the All Progressives Congress National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru contained, the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against a party member is, to use the exact words of the Party Constitution, the exclusive preserve of the “Executive Committee Concerned” which depending on the allegations made, may be any of the Executive Councils at the Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal or National levels.” the statement added.

It added that whilst Article 21(5)(vii) of the Constitution also grants the National Working Committee the power to suspend erring members, that power does not in itself abrogate that of the Executive Councils, nor does it subject their decisions at any level to the review of the National Working Committee.

“On the contrary, the exercise by any Executive Council of its disciplinary power, inclusive of the power of suspension such as that made in relation to Senator Gbenga Daniel, is subject only to appeal as outlined in Article 21.4.

“Again, at the risk of repetition and for the purpose of emphasis, no provision of Article 21(4) subjects the decision to suspend the Senator to the overview of the National Working Committee.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the directive contained in the letter of the National Secretary is misplaced and has no foundation in the Party’s Constitution.

“The National Working Committee cannot issue any directive to review, nullify, set aside, or reverse the valid suspension earlier imposed on Senator Otunba Olugbenga Daniel by the appropriate Party organs in Ogun State.

“While it may be conceded that Senator Otunba Olugbenga Daniel is yet to be expelled from the party, the fact of suspension, which remains unchallenged in accordance with the Party Constitution, brings a temporary halt to his rights, privileges and obligations in the party.

“This entire episode originated from the last general elections, when Senator Otunba Olugbenga Daniel acted in open defiance of the Party and engaged in actions inimical to the interest of the party and its candidates in Ogun State.

“Beyond the elections, he further attempted to obstruct and frustrate the course of justice during the Election Petitions Tribunal sittings by actions and interventions that were directly hostile to the interests of the APC and its candidates. These and many more are the unchallenged anti-party activities of the suspended senator.

“We therefore reaffirm that the suspension of Senator Otunba Olugbenga Daniel remains in full effect,” it said.

The statement said that the leadership of Ward 4 remained committed to upholding discipline, fairness, and due process within the party.