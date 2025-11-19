Schoolgirls Abduction: VP Shettima Departs Abuja For Kebbi

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Kebbi State on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meet with the state government and families of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga.

The Vice President will meet with Governor Nasiru Idris, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and parents of the kidnapped students.

President Tinubu had specifically directed Shettima to assure the people of Kebbi State that the Federal Government would ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted girls.

During the visit, the VP will also convey the President’s condolences over the recent security challenges and reaffirm the administration’s commitment to securing all educational institutions across the country.

“He is joined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar,” the statement signed by the VP’s media aide, Stanley Nwkocha, disclosed on Wednesday.

The attack on the Kebbi school claimed the life of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who was reportedly killed while trying to prevent the bandits from taking the girls away.

The police said on Monday that a combined tactical team were deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the girls.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and commiserated with the families of those affected.

He also postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg in South Africa and Luanda, Angola, to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit, respectively.