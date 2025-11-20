[VIDEO] Alleged Christian Genocide: Trump’s Military Threat To Nigeria Is ‘Reckless’ – Congresswoman

US Congresswoman, Sara Jacobs, has faulted President Donald Trump’s military threat to Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide, describing it as “reckless”.

Jacobs spoke on Thursday during US Congress hearing on Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern.

The Democrat, California’s 51st Congressional District, which includes San Diego, El Cajon, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove, said pinning the violence in Nigeria to religious crisis does not capture the whole picture.

“President Trump’s threat is reckless, and any unilateral military action in Nigeria is illegal. Congress has not authorized force in Nigeria to protect Christians,” the member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa, said during the event.

She said the violence affects both Christians and Muslims, asking the Nigerian government to do more to protect its citizens.

Watch her remarks below: