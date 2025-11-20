VIDEO: US Lawmaker Moore Seeks Pardon For Death Row Inmate Sunday Jackson

A member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has called on the Nigerian government to pardon a farmer, Sunday Jackson, who was sentenced to death for killing an attacker while trying to defend himself.

Moore, speaking in the U.S House of Representatives hearing on President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), said the verdict convicting Jackson is unfair.

“I would urge the Nigerian government to take a look at pardoning Sunday Jackson, who is an individual who was fighting for his own life, defending his life against one of these Fulani militants,” Moore, a Republican, said during the hearing on Thursday.

“That Fulani militant lost his life in that struggle, and now that person, Sunday Jackson, is facing the death penalty. Where is the justice in that?”

Watch his comment below: