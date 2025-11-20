[VIDEO] ‘Temper Justice With Mercy’, Rep Member Pleads For Clemency For Nnamdi Kanu

A member of the House of Representatives, Obi Aguocha, has pleaded for clemency for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, during the latter’s trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Aguocha, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, spoke on Thursday after the court found Kanu guilty of seven counts of terrorism.

“My lord, I plead for mercy, I plead for clemency, and I appeal for peace and stability—not just in the South-East, but in Nigeria. Nigeria is bleeding, and we must find common solutions to our common problems,” Aguocha told Justice James Omotosho.

“My lord, I am the direct representative of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. That is why you see me here almost every time, showing presence and solidarity with him.”

He said, “I plead for the lord to show mercy and temper justice with mercy. I am a friend of the court, and I appreciate the opportunity to address you”.

