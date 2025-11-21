DSS Arraigns Two For Alleged Terrorism, Canvassing Coup

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday arraigned two suspects before separate Federal High Courts in Abuja on terrorism-related offences and incitement to overthrow the government.

The development comes barely 48 hours after the agency secured the conviction of an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader, Hussaini Ismaila, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for terrorism.

In the first case, the DSS arraigned Abdulmalik Abdulazeez Obadaki, the alleged mastermind of the 2012 attack on Deeper Life Bible Church in Okene, Kogi State.

He is facing a six-count charge including membership of a terrorist group, conspiracy, rendering assistance to acts of terrorism, concealment of information, participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation, and escape from lawful custody.

Obadaki pleaded guilty to the sixth count, escape from custody, but entered not guilty pleas on the remaining five charges.

Presiding judge, Justice Joyce Obehi, adjourned the matter to January 26, 2026, to enable the court review the facts of the charge to which he pleaded guilty and to take evidence on the counts he denied.

Also on Thursday, the DSS arraigned Innocent Chukwuemeka, a social media user accused of using his X (formerly Twitter) handle to canvass for a coup in Nigeria.

He was charged with six counts bordering on the publication of false information capable of causing public alarm, as well as cyberstalking.

Chukwuemeka pleaded not guilty, and the court likewise adjourned his case to January 26, 2026, ordering that he be remanded in DSS custody.

Background

After the Okene church attack, Obadaki was believed to have led a gang that raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State, killing several persons and carting away large sums of money.

He was arrested and detained at Kuje Prison but escaped during the July 2022 jailbreak at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Security sources disclosed that the suspected terrorist later confessed to orchestrating the jailbreak following his transfer from Kabba Custodial Centre in June 2022.