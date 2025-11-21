Fake Soldier Arrested For Defrauding Victim Of Retirement Benefits In Ondo

A 35-year-old man, Temigbe Jamiu, who allegedly posed as a serving personnel of the Nigerian Army, has been apprehended by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Olusola Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

According to Ayanlade, the suspect fraudulently obtained ₦1,200,000 from one Mr. Temiloluwa.

“The funds represent the hard-earned retirement benefits of the victim’s mother, which had been invested in properties,” he said.

Providing further details on the arrest, Ayanlade explained that the victim had engaged the suspect to assist in retrieving the retirement benefits.

However, Jamiu, working with accomplices still at large, exploited the victim’s trust, collected the money, and converted it to personal use.

Upon arrest, the suspect reportedly confessed to the fraud, revealing that he had already been discharged from the Nigerian Army in 2023, after previously serving at the 82 Divison, Enugu.

Ayanlade added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute the other individuals involved in the scheme.

“The suspect is currently in lawful custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. Efforts to arrest the remaining accomplices are ongoing, reflecting the Command’s resolve to ensure that all parties involved in criminal activities are brought to justice,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of law-abiding residents of the state, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police formation.