Plateau Shuts Basic Schools Over ‘Potential Threats’

The Plateau State Government has shut basic schools over what it described as “potential threats,” saying the move is with immediate effect.

This directive was contained in a statement by the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB).

“The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has directed the immediate closure of schools across the state as follows:

“Government Junior Model Secondary Schools (GJMSSs) will close effective Saturday, 22 November 2025. Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday, 24 November 2025,” the statement signed by Richard Jonah, on behalf of PSUBEB management, read in part.

Jonah said the decision is underscoring the urgent need for preventive action and asked all “Local Government Education Authorities, school administrators, and community leaders to cooperate fully with this directive and remain vigilant”.

“The Board assures parents, guardians, and stakeholders that this closure is a temporary but necessary step to forestall potential threats and to reassure communities that the government is prioritizing the well-being of our learners,” Jonah wrote.

Plateau joins Katsina State in the list of states that have shut down schools owing to security issues. In Kwara, the state government has also ordered the closure of learning institutions in four local government areas.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has ordered the closure of 41 federal unity schools over what it tagged as the “recent security challenges”.

“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges,” the circular from the Federal Ministry of Education read in part.

“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister”.

The recent closures followed a renewed wave of mass abductions in schools and rising insecurity, especially in the northern parts of the country. On Monday, gunmen whisked away about 25 students in Kebbi State.

A few days later, another sect of assailants attacked a school in Niger State, taking away an unspecified number of students in a move that has raised concerns over the safety of students.