Police Warn Against Planned Protest Over Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction

The Kebbi State Police Command has raised concern over intelligence reports suggesting that some groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are planning to stage a protest in response to the recent abduction from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, the police cautioned organisers against proceeding with any protest, stressing that the current security situation in the state is too fragile for public demonstrations.

According to the police, such gatherings could heighten tension and potentially trigger violence.

While acknowledging widespread distress over the abduction, the Command described the planned protest as “misguided and counterproductive,” arguing that it could undermine the ongoing efforts of security personnel working to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls unharmed.

The police reiterated their commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that maintaining public peace remains a top priority.

They also urged members of the public to support security operations by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security agency.

This comes days after gunmen invaded the school and whisked away the girls at the school located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers killed the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting dozens of schoolgirls.

Witnesses said the bandits operated without resistance and caused widespread panic, throwing the entire region into deep fear and mourning.

Makuku was reportedly shot while attempting to protect the students during the invasion.

Community members offered prayers for his soul, asking Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to comfort his family and loved ones over the painful and unjust loss.