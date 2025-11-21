Shettima Departs Abuja To Represent Tinubu At G20 Summit In South Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent the President at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, says this follows the decision of President Bola Tinubu to stay back in Nigeria and attend to security concerns in the country,

The President had postponed his earlier scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa to await further security briefings on the recent security incidents in Kebbi and Kwara States.

The G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from Saturday, November 22nd, to Sunday, November 23rd, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, brings together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, financial institutions, among others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South African who also serves as the current President of the G20 group had invited President Tinubu to participate in this year’s edition.

The Vice President is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the engagements.