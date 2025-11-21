Bangladesh Quake Kills Five, Injures Dozens

A powerful earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday outside the crowded capital Dhaka, killing at least five people and injuring around a hundred, the government said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10:38 am (0438 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres (16 miles) from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Friday morning earthquake sparked fear and chaos with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others appeared shocked.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed his “deep shock and sorrow over the news of casualties in various districts”.

At least five people, including a child, had been killed and around 100 people injured, including university students and factory workers, he said in a statement.

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Dhaka with serious injuries, according to the government’s health department.

READ ALSO: Bangladesh Ex-PM Sentenced To Death For Crimes Against Humanity

An eyewitness told AFP that masonry from an eight-storey building in a Dhaka district had fallen onto a busy road below.

“Many people had gathered at the butcher” when the rubble fell, said Sakib Hossain, 50, who rushed out after hearing a loud bang.

“I saw vans carrying injured people,” he added.

The USGS warned of potentially “significant casualties” and damage.

Yunus said the government was taking “all necessary measures” and that emergency services were “responding swiftly to the reports of damages” from across the country, including in Dhaka.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant departments have been directed to immediately go to the field to assess any possible damages,” Yunus said.

Yunus, an 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, was selected after a mass uprising toppled the government in August 2024 to lead the country to elections slated for February 2026.

Strong tremors were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometres away from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

“I felt tremors and my bed moved… I rushed out of my room,” said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.