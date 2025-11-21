Ukraine Pulls More Bodies From Rubble, Two Days After Russian Strike

Kyiv said Friday that at least 31 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the western city of Ternopil earlier this week, after more bodies were pulled from the rubble.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, and several people were still unaccounted for more than 48 hours after a Russian cruise missile smashed into an apartment block, ripping off the top floors and trapping dozens under the debris.

It was one of the deadliest attacks this year and one of the worst on western Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

On Friday, Ukraine’s police said rescuers had “recovered the bodies of three more people from the rubble of the destroyed building: a woman and two children.”

Among the 31 confirmed killed are six children.

Another 94 were wounded, including 18 children.

“The search for people who are still missing continues,” the police added.

Emergency services said Thursday that more than a dozen people were still unaccounted for.