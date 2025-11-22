Police Foil Bandits’ Attack, Rescue 25 Abducted Victims In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command, Gusau, said it has thwarted an abduction attempt in the state and has rescued a total of 25 victims from armed bandits.

A statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, on Saturday, said it received a distress call on Friday, 21st November 2025, at about 21:45 hours, about a group of armed bandits in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons and firing sporadically, who attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau LGA.

During the attack, the Command said the assailants abducted 10 women and 15 children, all residents of the community.

“Upon receiving the distress report, joint Police patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations, Gusau—working in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG)—swiftly mobilized to the scene. The team confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in a coordinated and strategic operation.

“Thanks to the professionalism, gallantry, and swift response of the operatives, all twenty-five (25) abducted victims were successfully rescued unhurt. They were immediately relocated to Sabongari Damba for safety and proper profiling.”

The rescued women and children have since been reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, commended the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation.

He reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.