Prosecute Those Responsible For Violence Against Christians, Italian PM Meloni Tells FG

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has called on the Federal Government to prosecute those found guilty of violence against Christians in Nigeria.

She also called for the tightening of security apparatus in Nigerian Christian communities across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Meloni condemned attacks on Christians, saying that religious freedom was the right of every human being.

“We strongly condemn the renewed violence against Christian communities in Nigeria today. Religious freedom is an inalienable right: we call on the Nigerian government to strengthen the protection of Christian communities and all religious communities and prosecute those responsible for this heinous attack. Italy expresses its closeness to the victims and communities in Nigeria that today feel in danger because of their religious beliefs”, she wrote.

Her stance followed renewed reports of attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria, including the recent kidnapping of worshipers in Kwara State during the week.

Gunmen Tuesday evening attacked a church in the Eruku area of the state, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers, police and witnesses said on Wednesday, days after 25 girls were abducted from a boarding school in Kebbi State.

The attack on Tuesday evening in Eruku puts more pressure on the government, which is under scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action over what he says is persecution of Christians.

Following widespread uproars, President Bola Tinubu postponed a planned trip to South Africa and Angola for the G20 and AU-EU summits to receive security briefings on the two attacks, and ordered more security to hunt down the assailants in Kwara, his office said.

The president also directed the security agencies “to do everything possible” to rescue the schoolgirls, “abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home safe”, according to Spokesperson to the President, Bayo Onanuga.

Reports also said the gunmen who attacked the Kwara worshippers have allegedly demanded a N3 billion ransom before the victims can be released.

A community leader and Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose four relatives were among the kidnapped victims, said the bandits had started contacting family members.