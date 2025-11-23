Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Police Officers Guarding  VIPs

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties.

The President gave the order during a security meeting with service chiefs including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

This was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying the directive emphasises refocusing police manpower on essential law enforcement responsibilities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons in the country.

“Henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties,” Onanuga stated.

The meeting comes on the heels of the waves of abduction and security threats across the country.

President Tinubu directed that henceforth, police authorities will deploy their personnel to concentrate on their core police duties.

According to him, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The presidential spokesman stated that many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

“In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

“Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide,” he said.