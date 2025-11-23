Gunmen Abduct 12 Female Farmers In Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted 12 females in Mussa district, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

They were reportedly kidnapped while returning from their farms on Saturday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Army Loses Lieutenant Colonel, Others As Troops Foil Terrorist Attack In Borno

Daso said the Command had launched an investigation into the issue.

He said, “There was an abduction yesterday, the abduction of 12 females when they were coming back from their farms, in Askira-Uba, by suspected Boko Haram.

“The details are still sketchy, but efforts are underway,” the PPRO said.

The abduction is the latest in a series of attacks by gunmen in different states in the northern part of the country.

Gunmen kidnapped 25 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, last Monday.

The Kebbi left the vice principal of the school dead.

Last Tuesday, over 300 school children from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Niger State, were whisked away by bandits.

The Catholic diocese, however, said that 50 of the schoolchildren escaped.

Gunmen also attacked the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Isegun in Eruku, Kwara State, last Tuesday, killing three people and abducting 38 worshippers.

The 38 worshippers, however, regained freedom, according to a statement by the Kwara State Government.