Nigeria’s CPC Designation Done In Good Faith, Tinubu Should Act — US Congressman Smith

Chairman of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, Chris Smith, called on President Bola Tinubu to take action against terrorists destroying lives and property in the country.

Smith made the call on Inside Sources on Channels Television.

READ ALSO: Killings, Abductions Politically Motivated To Make Tinubu Fail — Orji Kalu

According to him, Nigerians deserve better from the Tinubu administration.

“My view is that he has to act; I’m not going to say the good, the bad and the ugly [about Tinubu]. The CPC designation was done in good faith.

“And do it not for us; do it for your own people. They deserved better than looking the other way as all of this happens.

“The foreign minister made a statement on a major television show about how a few people have actually been killed. Please, just tell the truth and combat the evil,” he added.

The congressman said that though Nigerian government officials still see the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) designation given to Nigeria as a punishment, the decision was taken in good faith.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Different speakers, while testifying before the US House Subcommittee on Africa reviewing Nigeria’s redesignation as a country of particular concern (CPC) last Thursday, expressed divergent views on the killings in Nigeria.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It followed President Donald Trump’s claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria, threatening to send the US military to Nigeria “guns-a-blazing”.

But the Federal Government, while denying the claim, said it was taking steps to address the security challenges in the country.

Also, the President said the safety of Nigerians is his administration’s priority.

Responding on Saturday, President Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, dismissed claims that Nigeria is hostile toward Christians, insisting the country remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it recognise government efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and belief.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” he said.

Tinubu explained that since 2023, his administration has maintained open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders while tackling security challenges affecting citizens across faiths and regions.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders and continues to address security challenges affecting citizens across faiths.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen cooperation on protecting communities of all faiths,” the President added.