PHOTOS: Parents Evacuate Students From FGGC Bwari Amid Heightened Security Fears

Families on Saturday evacuated their children from the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Bwari, on the outskirts of Abuja, as security concerns in the area grew.

The scene outside the school gate was marked by anxious parents carrying luggage, assisting their children, and making arrangements to return home.

Many students, some still in uniform, packed belongings into vehicles while others helped classmates gather their items.

The federal government on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of 47 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, including FGGC Bwari.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED UNITY COLLEGES

North-West:

FGGC Minjibir, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FGGC Bakori, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, FGC Birnin Yauri, FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure, FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia.

North-East:

FGGC Potiskum, FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganye, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri, FTC Zambuk.

North-Central:

FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FTC Kuta-Shiroro, FGA Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omu-Aran, FTC Gwanara, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji.

South-West:

FTC Ikare Akoko, FTC Ijebu-Imusin, FTC Ushi-Ekiti, FTC Ogugu.