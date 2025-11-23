Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Attack, Robbery At Burial In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended two suspects in connection with a violent attack and robbery that occurred during a burial ceremony held at the Government Field, Okitipupa, Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olusola Ayanlade in Akure, the state capital.

Ayanlade noted that the command got credible intelligence indicating that a popular Yoruba Fuji musician, Abbas Akande Obesere, was assaulted during the event.

“Further investigations revealed that on 21st November 2025, a group of suspected hoodlums led by one Michael Abbey, popularly known as “Emir”, allegedly attacked the musician while he was performing,” he said.

“During the assault, the suspects reportedly stole a bag containing ₦4,000,000, as well as a gold chain, handset, and wristwatch. The situation escalated when the victim’s manager sustained an injury to the hand after being stabbed with a broken bottle while attempting to intervene.”

According to him, two key suspects – Michael Abbey ‘a.k.a Emir and Oniye Oke – were arrested in connection with the incident.

Ayanlade said both men have confessed to their involvement in the criminal operation, adding that a total sum of ₦479,100 was recovered from them as part of the stolen proceeds.

Reacting to the incident, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, assured the public that all individuals connected to this criminal act will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Ondo Police Spokesperson emphasised that the command remains firmly committed to safeguarding lives and property while maintaining a secure environment for all residents across Ondo State.