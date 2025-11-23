Tinubu Vows To Tackle Banditry, Restore Peace, Stability In The North

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the increasing incidence of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the northern region of the country, asserting that no part will be neglected while his government remains vigilant.

President Tinubu made the remarks at the 25th Anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna on Saturday.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, Tinubu acknowledged that the North is facing one of the gravest challenges in its history, ranging from a corrosion of security, a collapse of communal ethics, and a distortion of the moral compass that once held its communities together.

He admitted that the layers and sophistication of the security crisis inherited by his administration were daunting, but assured that his resolve to end insecurity in the region remains firm and urgent.

Tinubu also promised to reverse the long-running economic decline of the North, noting with optimism that the region is on the verge of a major turnaround with the anticipated rollout of crude oil from the Kolmani fields and other emerging oil prospects across the region.

According to the President, Nigeria cannot prosper when a key part of its national body is “paralysed,” stating that the North’s stability is essential to the peace and progress of the entire federation.

Tinubu also listed key interventions by his administration in the Northern region, such as accelerated road, rail, and river transport projects. Among them is the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Superhighway, which he noted would be completed and commissioned in Kano in the coming months.

While stating that he attended the ACF 25th anniversary as a son of the Nigerian federation, he said he is bound by duty and conscience to every part of the country.

He, however, urged leaders to embrace selflessness and moral responsibility, warning that privilege comes with accountability.

According to the President, the North has not failed but could fail if leaders retreat from their obligation to be their brothers’ keepers.

He noted that failure begins the day leaders sleep comfortably while millions sleep hungry or travel in fear across short distances.

On his part, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was represented at the event by former Vice President Namadi Sambo, described unity, peace, and harmony as the very oxygen required for development and collective dignity of the country.

He noted that ACF was founded to champion moderation and national cohesion, emphasising that those guiding principles must be restored as daily realities, not rhetorical slogans.

The host Governor, Senator Uba Sani, represented by his Deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace, inclusion, and rural transformation as non-negotiable pillars of development in Kaduna State.

Governor Sani said his administration had embraced a leadership model rooted in inclusion, transparency, reconciliation, and citizen participation—an approach he said was rebuilding trust across long-fractured communities.

Describing Kaduna as the “historic centre of Northern identity,” Governor Sani stated that the ACF headquarters in the state is not just an honour but a solemn responsibility to shape the region’s future.