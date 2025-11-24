Fubara Promises To Complete New Assembly Complex, Present 2026 Budget In December

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the 2026 Appropriation Bill will be presented at the new Rivers State House of Assembly Complex currently under construction by his administration.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Monday after inspecting the ongoing work at the site, expressing satisfaction with the level of progress achieved.

He explained that the main contractor, MCC, has subcontracted the interior furnishing to Julius Berger to accelerate completion, with the expectation that the main building — being reconstructed after the previous structure was demolished following the fire incident during the political crisis—will be ready by December.

“I feel very impressed with what I have seen,” he said.

“The contractors informed me that they fast-tracked the delivery of this place according to our projection. The interior and every other work have already been subletted to a reputable company, Julius Berger.”

Governor Fubara also stressed the importance of lawmakers returning to the main complex, noting that members who currently sit in a temporary chamber at their residential quarters should resume legislative business in the permanent facility now that peace has returned.

“We have been working seriously hard to make sure that their permanent sitting chambers are put in place,” he said.

“You know the drama that surrounded our relationship before. But by the special grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly comes back to their normal and rightful sitting.”

He added that while the undemolished section of the old complex will be handled by the Speaker, the state government is committed to completing the major reconstruction to enable a return to full legislative operations.

“I strongly believe that before the end of December, this particular place should be set,” the Governor assured.

“Maybe when they come in, the other side of the complex that is not part of the major work will be handled by the Speaker himself,”

“But this particular work on the site, I will make sure I make it ready for them. So that by the time we will be presenting our budget for 2026, we will do it in the main hallowed chambers, in the dignified manner that befits us.”