Abductions: Education Faces More Setbacks In Northern Nigeria – Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International Nigeria has raised the alarm that the recent mass abductions of pupils and students from schools will cause a serious setback to education in Northern Nigeria.

The Country Director, Isa Sanusi, explained that the trauma associated with abduction, or the fear of being abducted, will prevent thousands of children from going to school and accessing education.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Sanusi expressed concern that many parents will now be hesitant to send their children to school due to the growing wave of school kidnappings.

“The trauma that comes with being abducted, or with the fear of being abducted, is going to prevent thousands of children from getting education completely,” Sanusi said.

“We also have to consider the fact that in many rural areas, children play key roles in the household, so many parents already make significant sacrifices to allow their children to go to school.

“Now, with these failures, you are going to see a situation where education suffers even more setbacks, especially in Northern Nigeria. People will be scared of going to school, and parents will be more skeptical about allowing their children to attend.”

The Amnesty International Country Director warned that this could result in an entire generation of children being denied access to education.

“When added to the more than 12 million children already out of school, the future looks grim and dangerous,” he added.

A recent spike in insecurity has led to the mass abduction of pupils and students from schools in northern Nigeria, sparking widespread fear and prompting some states to shut down schools.

On Monday, armed men invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko/Wasagu area of Kebbi State, North-West Nigeria, abducting at least 24 schoolgirls and killing the school’s vice principal.

This ugly event was closely followed by another on Friday when gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Niger State, North-Central Nigeria, and abducted hundreds of students and staff. Over 315 students and staff were kidnapped, but 50 students have been confirmed to have escaped.