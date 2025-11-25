Gov Idris Confirms Release Of Kebbi Schoolgirls, Says ‘No Ransom Was Paid’

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has confirmed the release of the 24 abducted schoolgirls of Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor stated that no ransom was paid by either the state or Federal Government for the release of the girls.

“No ransom was paid. The Kebbi State Government did not pay a kobo, and neither did the Federal Government. The rescue was achieved solely through the efforts of the security agencies,” the governor said.

He added that the children will be handed over to their parents on Wednesday.

Governor Idris also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his concern and for directing security agencies to ensure the rescue of the girls.

The release of the schoolgirls was earlier announced in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to him, Tinubu applauded the security agencies for the efforts made to secure the freedom of all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He tasked the security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must, as a matter of urgency, put more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.