Kwara Abduction: Police Launch Search-and-Rescue, Blame Suspected Herders

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a shooting incident at Isapa, via Obbo-Ile Village, on Monday, and has launched a search-and-rescue operation for ten abducted persons.

The statement, signed by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer for the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, noted that police and local vigilantes are searching for the abducted victims and suspects, while the village remains under watch.

“At about 18:30 hours on 24 November 2025, the command received distress information of sporadic gunfire within the Isapa community. Police operatives promptly mobilised patrol vehicles and tactical teams to the scene.

“Preliminary findings revealed that at approximately 18:05hrs, a group of armed men, suspected to be herders, invaded the village and opened fire indiscriminately. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged. Further investigations revealed that 10 persons were abducted.

“A search-and-rescue operation is currently underway, involving police tactical teams and local vigilante groups. They are combing the surrounding bushes to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits. Normalcy has been restored in the village, and the situation remains under strict monitoring,” the statement read.

The statement noted that Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa for an on-the-spot assessment.

It revealed that during the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, including the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, as well as local and youth leaders.

He assured residents of intensified efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore security.

Earlier, bandits struck the Isapa community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting 11 residents.

The gunmen, numbering more than 20, stormed the community on Monday with a large herd of cattle, firing shots indiscriminately. An elderly woman was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during the attack.

A community leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said seven of the abducted individuals belong to the same family. The victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children.

The identities of the abducted individuals have been confirmed as: Talatu Kabiru (20, female), Magaji (6, male), Kande (5, female), Hadiza (10, female), Mariam (6, female), Saima (5, female), housewives Habibat and Fatima Yusufu, pregnant woman Fatima Yusufu, Sarah Sunday (22, female), Lami Fidelis (23, female, nursing mother), and Haja Na Allah (nursing mother).

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers moved through parts of the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

Spent AK-47 shells were found scattered across the community after the gunmen fled. Police authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack on Isapa comes approximately a week after gunmen targeted a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) branch in Eruku, in the same LGA, abducting 38 members, with several others reportedly killed.

Channels Television previously reported that during the Eruku attack, panic and chaos swept through the church as gunmen opened fire during its midweek meeting, killing three worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor.

The assailants reportedly escaped through bush paths linking Eruku to neighbouring communities, leaving residents in fear and confusion.

The Eruku abductees have since been released.