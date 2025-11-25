NTS Urges FG To Prioritise Health Funding, Modernise Hospitals

The Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) has called on the Federal Government to scale up investments in health-sector funding, hospital infrastructure, and regional medical facilities to boost respiratory care outcomes across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 32nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, held in Lagos, the society urged authorities to establish fully equipped regional centres of excellence to improve diagnosis, treatment, and research in respiratory medicine.

The statement, signed by NTS President Musa Babashani and Secretary General Abiona Odeyemi, stressed that modernising hospital infrastructure is essential to meeting Nigeria’s growing burden of respiratory diseases.

It also encouraged hospital administrators to strengthen documentation practices to generate local data that can support emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

With the conference themed “Harnessing Technology to Advance Equitable Respiratory Care in Nigeria,” participants, including physicians, researchers, and public health experts from within and outside the country, examined how technology and AI can transform respiratory and critical care.

Delegates agreed that while AI can enhance diagnosis and treatment, it cannot replace healthcare professionals.

READ ALSO: FG Unveils Health Strategies To Boost Planning

A sub-theme of the conference focused on public enlightenment and the drivers of respiratory diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The communiqué highlighted persistent challenges such as the high prevalence of tobacco use, rising lung cancer rates, poor access to quality healthcare, and low health-insurance coverage.

It noted that many Nigerians lack adequate emergency response knowledge, underscoring the need for widespread CPR training and stronger public health education.

The NTS also renewed its call for expanded public awareness campaigns against tobacco use, describing current tobacco-control efforts as insufficient.

During the event, the Special Guest of Honour, Tunji Alausa, who is the Minister of Education, was represented by his Special Adviser on Technical Matters, David Atuwo.

The keynote address was delivered by the Division Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, USA, Christian Bime.