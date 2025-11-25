Oshiomhole Mocks Atiku’s Defection To ADC, Says He Can’t Fix Nigeria

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has taken a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying he lacks the capacity to fix Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, the ex-Edo State Governor mocked Atiku.

He claimed the former VP’s long struggle to stabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) weakens his claim that he can turn the country around.

According to the former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Atiku had not shown the capacity to provide direction within the PDP despite his long-standing influence in the party.

“If Atiku, as a former vice-president under PDP, could not fix PDP, he could not reconstruct it, and he could not provide leadership and use his influence, which he had built, how can you lay claim to fix Nigeria?” Oshiomhole queried.

The senator also recalled Atiku’s exit from the APC, saying the former vice-president only left the ruling party because he failed to clinch its presidential ticket.

“He was once a member of the APC. He left because he lost the party’s presidential ticket,” he said.

“He went back to the PDP. He’s so much in love with the PDP, at least for the purpose of contesting election. He could not build PDP.

“So, if Atiku can’t build the PDP that made him vice-president, he can’t fix Nigeria.”

Atiku pitched tent with the ADC four months after he resigned from the PDP, citing internal disputes within the opposition party.

During the show, Oshiomhole criticised former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, accusing him of poor judgment and misplaced priorities during his tenure in office.

“Rotimi Amaechi is the most terrible. Look at the choice of language. A guy who shut down Rivers judiciary because he wanted to appoint his own personal favourite as chief judge of Rivers State. Once he couldn’t have his way, the Rivers State judiciary was shut down for almost two years.

“Look at the crisis in the railway system that he superintendent over for eight unbroken years. He was unable to get the priorities right, playing to the gallery. Now he rather constructed a rail, not to Kano, not to Port Harcourt, where he came from, but to Niger Republic.

“Which goods are we sending to Niger Republic? He was a minister. And if you were a minister under Buhari, you would be fair to him, life or death, because Buhari gave anyone he appointed free hand to do the job he assigned to you. That is what Buhari was”, he said.