Alleged Misappropriation: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ganduje, Seven Others To February 3

The protracted trial of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others was on Wednesday adjourned yet again by a Kano State High Court, pushing the hearing of all pending motions to February 3, 2026.

Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, and other co-defendants are facing an 11-count charge filed by the Kano State Government, bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira.

Other defendants in the case include Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Not Ready

When the matter came up for the hearing of all pending motions, Counsel to the State Government, Jedidiah Akpata, told the court that the prosecution was unprepared to proceed.

“My Lord, we are not ready to proceed. We seek the leave of the court to move our application for extension of time,” Akpata said.

He explained that he had filed a motion for extension of time to respond to the respondents’ motion for stay of proceedings dated November 19 and filed November 20, 2025.

Another motion—dated November 24 and filed November 25—was also submitted for extension of time to respond to the sixth respondent’s preliminary objection.

Defence Teams Express Readiness

Despite the prosecution’s request, defence teams representing several of the defendants insisted they were prepared to proceed with the hearing.

Counsel to Ganduje, his wife, and his son, Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, told the court, “My Lord, we are ready. We are not opposing the prosecution’s motion for extension of time.”

Similarly, Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Chief M. N. Duru (SAN), said, “We are also ready to proceed, My Lord.”

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr. Abdul Adamu-Fagge (SAN), noted that although they had filed an application for a stay of proceedings before the Court of Appeal, they were still prepared to move forward.

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Abubakar Ahmad, and Counsel to the 8th defendant, Abdulrazaq Ahmed, also affirmed their readiness.

Another Adjournment Granted

After hearing submissions, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu granted the prosecution’s application for an extension of time and adjourned the matter.

She ruled that the case would continue on February 3, 2026, for the hearing of all pending motions.

The high-profile trial has suffered multiple adjournments, mostly on similar procedural grounds, further delaying substantive progress.