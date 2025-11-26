FG’s VAT Revenue Remains Stable At ₦2.06trn In Q2

The Federal Government’s revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) was stable at ₦2.06 trillion in Q2 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on ‘Sectorial Distribution of (Q2 2025) Value Added Tax’.

According to the NBS, VAT in Q2 2025 was ₦2.06trn, showing a minimal decrease of 0.03% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from ₦2.06 trn in Q1 2025.

Local payments stood at ₦1.09trn, Foreign VAT Payments were ₦459.95 billion, while import VAT contributed ₦508.55 billion in Q2 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Real estate activities recorded the highest growth rate with 155.21%, followed by Agriculture, forestry, and fishing with 23.64%, and Information and communication with 17.75%.

On the other hand, Human health and social work activities had the lowest growth rate with –68.34%, followed by Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply with 45.20%; and Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with –29.36%.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three activities with the largest shares in Q2 2025 were Manufacturing with 27.19%, Information and communication with 20.76%, and Mining and quarrying with 15.04%.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Seizes ₦6.7bn Worth Of Tramadol, Codeine From Lagos Warehouse

Conversely, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the lowest share with 0.005%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.02%; and Water supply, sewerage, waste management with 0.03%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q2 2025 increased by 32.15% from Q2 2024.