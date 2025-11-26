PHOTOS: Fire Guts Factory In Anambra

Production machines, office equipment, and other valuables worth billions of naira were on Wednesday razed by a mysterious fire at a factory in Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The fire, which sources said started around 5:50 a.m., destroyed goods in the production process and finished products as well as office equipment.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Obinna Okoye, said the fire took them by surprise as they were still asleep when it started.

He, however, said firefighters were on around to battle the inferno.

“The fire service men are still trying to quench the fire. You know how inflammable pampers and tissue papers can be,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of Fire Service in charge of Nnewi zone F Machine Parts, Jeremiah Anwuobi, said the fire had been brought under control.

Anwuobi disclosed that his office was alerted by 5:30 a.m. when they rushed to the scene of the incident to fight the fire.

He, however, said no casualties were recorded, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Reacting to the incident, an Internal Auditor of the company, Chikelu Edwin, described it as a mystery fire.

Edwin said there was no electricity supply at the section where the fire started at the factory, which surprised them.

See more photos below: