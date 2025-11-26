Rescue Of Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Brings Great Relief To Residents — Community Leader

The National Chairman, Grassroots for Peace and Good Governance, Usman Anache, says the rescue of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls has brought happiness to the people of the state.

Anache spoke on Wednesday, hours after the kidnapped students were returned and handed over to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

“We are very grateful to the Governor of Kebbi state, Minister of Defense, Inspector General of police, Speaker of the House, and everybody who contributed one way or the other to see to the peaceful release of those abducted children,” he said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“We are very happy in Kebbi state. This is very memorable in the history of Kebbi state, and this is very commendable, and this is where we have to thank God for giving us the leaders who are more concerned with our plight.

“This is very commendable, first in the history of Nigeria, the leaders who have their own people at the grassroots, they have the people at heart.”

The students were taken away from their schools on Monday last week, a development that drew outrage from within and outside Nigeria.

Their abduction from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, Kebbi State, was followed by a similar one in Niger State.

However, President Bola Tinubu ordered security operatives to go after the assailants and instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit the North-West state.

On Tuesday, 24 of the students remaining in captivity returned and were handed over to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

The Theatre Commander, Major General Idris Warrah, handed over the girls to the governor on Tuesday night in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the move was based on the directive of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Warrah explained that immediately after the tragic abduction, troops were swiftly mobilised and launched an intensive pursuit of the bandits.

“On the 19th of this month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to ensure the full return of all abducted schoolgirls. I am happy to present the 24 recovered victims today. They are all here, hale and hearty, no deaths, no injuries,” he said.