State Police Non-Negotiable For Effective Grassroots Security, Abiodun Tells Southern Govs

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has renewed the call for a joint regional security outfit and the creation of state police.

Abiodun made the call on Wednesday at a meeting of southern governors hosted in the state which focused heavily on the escalating security threats across the southern part of the country.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Man Fleeing With ‘Wife’s Corpse’ On Motorcycle In Ogun

Governor Abiodun, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the urgent need for intelligence-driven security systems, digital surveillance, and a region-wide Safe School Programme.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for what they described as transformative leadership.

He reiterated their longstanding demand for state police, stressing that security challenges have outgrown centrally controlled structures.

State Police

Abiodun noted the creation of state police remains a non-negotiable component of the collective demand for true federalism and effective grassroots security.

“Our region has consistently advocated for a policing system that is closer to the people, more responsive to local realities, and better equipped to address the rapidly evolving threats we face.

“The recent incidents across the country reinforce the urgency of decentralising policing so that states can take direct responsibility for safeguarding their citizens.

“A unified Southern position on State Police will not only enhance intelligence gathering and early-warning capabilities but also strengthen our ability to secure schools, farmlands, border communities, and critical infrastructure across our states,” he added.

The governor also recommended a real-time digital intelligence-sharing platform across the 17 southern states, strengthened community policing, corridor surveillance for major highways and rail lines, and a Regional Rapid Response Fund for emergencies.

Development Agenda

Beyond security, Abiodun discussed a coordinated southern Nigeria development agenda.

He identified opportunities in digital innovation, agriculture, regional connectivity, and abundant mineral and energy resources.

The region, he said, must leverage its human capital and natural endowments for industrialisation.