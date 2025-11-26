VIDEO: FG’s Failure To Designate Bandits As Terrorists A Major Challenge — APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Abdulrahoof Bello, says the Federal Government’s non-declaration of bandits as terrorists is a major challenge in addressing the renewed wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

Bello spoke on Wednesday while being featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I’m not aware of any law enacted by the National Assembly declaring bandits as terrorists – and that gap makes it difficult to treat them as such,” he said on the breakfast show.

”This is a major lacuna, especially considering the kind of decisive action President Donald Trump expects from the government of Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain asked the Federal Government to make amendments to the constitution and return the country to a regional system of administration.

This, he described as a “factory setting” that will return the country to the path of prosperity.

“The solution to insecurity in Nigeria is to go back to the factory setting – regionalism,” he said.

Watch his remark below: