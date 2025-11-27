Cut Down NASS Operations To Increase Funding For Security, Ndume Tells FG

The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has proposed cutting back on certain discretionary government services, including activities of the National Assembly, as a way to redirect funds toward tackling rising insecurity in Nigeria.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ndume suggested that lawmakers could meet less frequently, such as on a quarterly basis, with compensation reflecting the adjusted sitting schedule.
He argued that Nigeria should reduce spending on areas that do not significantly benefit the majority of citizens and focus instead on ensuring public safety.
“Urgently, we must discard everything as far as I am concerned and even if it is necessary to shut down some discretionary services, starting with the National Assembly. You can cut it off and ask us to sit, maybe in a quarter, for example,” he said.
Ndume further highlighted concerns over ongoing recurrent and overhead costs despite the unresolved state of the 2025 budget.
“We sit for some time depending on the workload that we have, and are paid accordingly. And now, the 2025 budget is not running; we are in 2025, but the recurrent and overhead costs are running, and who is benefitting? Less than five per cent of Nigerians, and it is a lot of money. So, why don’t we shut down all these things and use the money to secure the people first?” he stated.
Not Worried About Backlash
Responding to concerns that his proposal might create friction with his colleagues at the National Assembly, Ndume said he was not worried about any potential backlash.
He stressed his long experience in the legislature, stating, “I have been in trouble before so many times.”
“I am not saying you should shut down the National Assembly, let me clear you, and it is not because you have scared me now. What I am saying is realistically, our house is on fire, and we need everything to put that fire out.
“So, if that means the National Assembly will have to reduce their activities so that we pay you less and then use the money to concentrate on security, I am sure many of my colleagues will agree to that,” Ndume added.
Inadequate Tracking Facilities
Addressing the role of technology in tackling insecurity, the senator raised concerns about the country’s limited technological capacity.
He pointed out that Nigeria currently operates only a few satellites, which he believes are insufficient for effective security surveillance.
He expressed worry that security agencies struggle to monitor the activities of terrorists due to inadequate tracking infrastructure.
According to him, “You know that one of the fundamental problems we have in the security sector is that we don’t have the ability to track criminals in real time, and the satellite we are talking about, Nigeria has only four and one has issues.”
Ndume also noted that though the existing satellites provided some capability, they were not enough to address the scale of the nation’s security challenges.
“Why were we not able to trace the general who was missing in action? It was because we don’t have adequate tracking systems,” he said while citing recent cases that highlighted the limitations.
Security Emergency
Amid rising attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency.
Tinubu also ordered additional recruitment into the Nigerian Armed Forces and the police force.
“Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.
“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000,” he said in a statement he personally signed.