FG Needs Support From Allies To Fight Terrorism — Akume

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to tackling insecurity, calling on regional and international allies to strengthen collaboration in the collective fight against insecurity.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, gave the assurance when a powerful delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) led by its President, Archbishop Leonard Kawas, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Problem Did Not Begin With Tinubu’s Govt — Akume

The SGF stated that the Bola Tinubu-led administration was doing everything within its power to ensure the security of lives and property, and also sought collaborative support from international allies to fight the menace.

“But the government is seriously committed to eradicating insecurity… We need support from our allies to be able to fight terrorists in the land”, he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, on Friday.

Akume acknowledged the vote of confidence passed on the administration of President Tinubu, which he said was a testament to the efforts made by the administration toward tackling insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

He added that the present administration has been partnering with traditional leaders, businessmen, the private sector, political leaders, and religious leaders toward building a strong and virile Nigeria for all.

He therefore urged the religious bodies to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.