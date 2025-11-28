Nigeria’s Economy Now More Resilient, CBN Gov Says

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Friday said Nigeria’s economy has emerged stronger.

He specifically pointed out that the economy can withstand external shocks today than ever in its history, noting that Nigeria and Ethiopia are leading economic recovery on the African continent.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Approves Committee To Drive Implementation Of New Law

Cardoso also said the progress recorded in Nigeria’s banking industry is expected to continue into 2026, as the latest stress test conducted within the subsector showed that the lenders are financially robust.

The CBN governor stated this during his keynote address at the 60th annual dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

While highlighting the positive impact of the apex bank’s reforms on the country’s financial markets, Cardoso mentioned that the regulator will ensure that it does everything to protect the domestic financial market’s integrity.