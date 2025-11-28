Tinubu Approves Committee To Drive Implementation Of New Law

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

The committee, chaired by Joseph Tegbe, is to ensure the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with the economic aspirations of the government and the people of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: ‘Give Tinubu Time, He’ll Tax The Air We Breathe,’ Says SDP’s Adebayo

It is also expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, minimise leakages, and reinforce accountability, thereby strengthening the government’s fiscal sustainability and national development objectives.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will oversee the committee’s work.

President Tinubu emphasised that effective implementation of the Tax Acts was central to the nation’s economic transformation agenda and critical to strengthening public finance management while safeguarding the legitimate expectations of investors and the productive sectors.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” he stated.

The NTPIC’s mandate emphasises broad stakeholder consultation through nationwide engagements with the private sector, professional bodies, and subnational governments, alongside public awareness campaigns to support effective implementation of the new tax laws.

It also prioritises strong inter-agency coordination by aligning the work of key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight and reporting throughout the transition process.

The committee will undertake extensive consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

It comprises experts drawn from tax administration, finance, law, the private sector, and civil society, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to policy execution.

Its chairman, Tegbe, is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT).

He has over 35 years of professional experience across the public and private sectors, having previously served as a Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

Members also include Ismaeel Ahmed, Rukaiya El Rufai, and others.

The chairman expressed the team’s readiness to work diligently in support of national development.

“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts.

“Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he said.

Edun, while speaking on the committee, added, “With the establishment of this committee, Mr President has not only set the direction but also provided the authority and support required to reset not just the tax system but the entire fiscal policy framework of Government, to deliver significant economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.”